WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: The 500th Episode

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published September 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT

This Sunday’s program will be the 500th Mozart’s Attic, but we’re not in any danger of running out of classical music yet.

Nevertheless, it’s an opportunity to look back at some of the music that you listeners have said you liked over the nearly-ten-years of this endeavor. Some of the choices might be as expected, but there have been a couple of surprises too.

And of course you never know what you might come across in the attic. Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.org.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
