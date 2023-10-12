© 2023 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: George Friedrich Handel’s “other” music

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published October 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT
George Friedrich Handel
George Friedrich Handel

With the holiday music season fast approaching, performances of The Messiah can’t be far off — and indeed we’ll have one on Mozart’s Attic in December.

But this week we’re going to look at some of George Friedrich Handel’s “other” music. He was, after all, the most important composer working in Great Britain in the 18th century — no one-hit wonder he -- so let’s stop for a bit and listen to some "Handel Besides The Messiah."

Sunday evening at 6:00 EST on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Tags
Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
