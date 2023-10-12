Mozart's Attic: George Friedrich Handel’s “other” music

With the holiday music season fast approaching, performances of The Messiah can’t be far off — and indeed we’ll have one on Mozart’s Attic in December.

But this week we’re going to look at some of George Friedrich Handel’s “other” music. He was, after all, the most important composer working in Great Britain in the 18th century — no one-hit wonder he -- so let’s stop for a bit and listen to some "Handel Besides The Messiah."

