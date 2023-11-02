© 2023 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: The music from the Silk Road

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT
The Silk Road was a network of trade routes spanning the Eurasian land mass and in use for more than 2,000 years, cross-fertilizing cultures from Europe to the Orient and most everything in-between.

Not surprisingly, a considerable amount of music arose along the way, from ancient times, through commerce, warfare and invasion; among the Russian Orientalists; and in Asian music of today.

We’ll touch on just a fraction of the music from the Silk Road on this week’s program.

