Mozart's Attic: The music from the Silk Road

The Silk Road was a network of trade routes spanning the Eurasian land mass and in use for more than 2,000 years, cross-fertilizing cultures from Europe to the Orient and most everything in-between.

Not surprisingly, a considerable amount of music arose along the way, from ancient times, through commerce, warfare and invasion; among the Russian Orientalists; and in Asian music of today.

We’ll touch on just a fraction of the music from the Silk Road on this week’s program.

