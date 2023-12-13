© 2023 WFIT
Mozart's Attic: J.S. Bach, a setting of the Magnifical

Published December 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST

In 1723, J.S. Bach, the newly-hired Kappelmeister at St. Thomas’s in Leipzig had an early opportunity to show his stuff with a setting of the Magnifical — normally a routine every-Sunday hymn that was traditionally given a special treatment around the holidays, especially around Christmas.

Bach brought in the trumpets and the kettle drums for a festive spectacular performance, and we’ll hear what must have made an impression on the staid Burgomeisters with a festive performance of our own this Sunday.

