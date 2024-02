We're going to hear some French music "of a certain age" this week, with works of Edouard Lalo, Jules Massenet, Lili Boulanger, and Louis Vierne.

After that we'll skip to another age and place for an hour of J.S. Bach, and then some music by American Paul Creston, and soon-to-become-American Kurt Weill.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.