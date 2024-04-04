Mozart's Attic: Music from the last days of the Stuarts

In England, the years of the House of Stuart were coming to an end by the late 1600s, to be replaced by the German Hannovarians. English music would be changing too with the coming of Handel, J.C. Bach and even Josef Haydn.

This week we'll look at some music from the last days of the Stuarts, when Henry Purcell and his contemporaries ruled the roost.

