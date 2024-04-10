© 2024 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: The fifteen symphonies of Dmitri Shostakovich, Symphony #1

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published April 10, 2024 at 1:24 PM EDT
Composer Dmitri Shostakovich, in 1950.
Deutsche Fotothek
Composer Dmitri Shostakovich, in 1950.

We begin a series this Sunday of the fifteen symphonies of Dmitri Shostakovich in the context of the times in which they were written.

Born in the time of the Czars, Shostakovich burst upon the scene during the ascendency of Stalin. The story of his survival through years of war, famine, purges, and a reign of political terror is as remarkable as his music itself.

Our story begins with the Symphony #1, a student piece from his conservatory days and this week's featured work.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT, 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.org.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
