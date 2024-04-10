Mozart's Attic: The fifteen symphonies of Dmitri Shostakovich, Symphony #1

We begin a series this Sunday of the fifteen symphonies of Dmitri Shostakovich in the context of the times in which they were written.

Born in the time of the Czars, Shostakovich burst upon the scene during the ascendency of Stalin. The story of his survival through years of war, famine, purges, and a reign of political terror is as remarkable as his music itself.

Our story begins with the Symphony #1, a student piece from his conservatory days and this week's featured work.

