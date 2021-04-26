Tonight's On The Flipside Focuses on Colorado!

I've been reminiscing a lot about my home in the mountains 40 years ago. I gave you a little taste of Colorado music a few weeks ago, so here's a whole bunch of new stuff tonight!

Specifically the Caribou Ranch recording studios, and the Red Rocks concert venue. Many albums were recorded at Caribou Ranch in the seventies from Supertramp’s Even in the Quietest Moments to Elton John’s Captain Fantastic, to Barnstorm and Manassas.

We all know about Red Rocks!

Tune in tonight to ‘On the FlipSide with Java John’

On public radio WFIT. 7-10pm(edt) Every Monday Night

LISTEN: wfit.org

