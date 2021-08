@ WFIT Studios - Fall Fund Drive 9/27/16

Very happy to share this with you folks. It was not long after this night our dear friend Larry passed away suddenly on February 19th 2017. Thank you and Tracy for your visits to my show. Rest In Peace Brother. ॐ

On the FlipSide with Java John is currently on WFIT every Monday night from 7 to 10 p.m. eastern time. Tune In @ wfit.org.