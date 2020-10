If you could hear the sounds of distance stars being formed, think of Sounds of Nebula.

Sisters Collen Quinn (bass), Kelly Quinn (vocals, guitar), Cayli Arico (vocals, guitar) and Sonya Vagenknechtova (drums) show their musical influences with touches of The Breeders and The Velvet Underground.

Sounds of Nebula new album Tuesday Nights is a top pick on our local music chart.