In June 2021, Sky became the Director of Gifts and Outreach. She manages individual listener support for WFIT, develops and executes new giving initiatives, maintains a specialized donor database, prepares and distributes a monthly e-newsletter, and manages reservations and payments for special events.

Sky enjoys filming and photographing her friends and family, as well as editing videos, in her spare time. She graduated from Valencia College with a degree in Film Production Technology.

(321) 674-8140 | swadel@fit.edu