Space Coast Music Festival features The Supervillains and 97 acts

The Supervillains — self-described on Instagram as "hard-partying, easy-skankin' swamp-punk-reggae-ska from Florida" — will headline the Space Coast Music Festival on Nov. 5 in Eau Gallie.

A roster of 97 musical acts will perform throughout the afternoon and evening on seven stages across downtown Eau Gallie. Admission is free, and attractions will include vendors and food trucks.

“The Black Box Blackout Stage is going to be pretty dramatic, with some jazz and gospel being added, a little more hip-hop added to this year's festival," said co-organizer Steven Spencer. He sings in the punk-metal band Sixty Foot Giant.

Organizers unveiled The Supervillains as headliners in a Saturday morning announcement. Space Coast Music Festival proceeds will benefit the music-centric nonprofit Harbor City Local, which helps provide music lessons and instruments for Brevard County at-risk students.

“The kids' stage was a hit. I think I speak for both of us — it was our favorite part," co-organizer Steve Keller said of last year's Space Coast Music Festival.