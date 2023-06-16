Additional funding for the Harry T. and Harriette Moore Cultural Center axed in state budget

Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a line item in the budget that would have provided additional funding to a museum commemorating the lives of two civil rights activists.

The Harry T. and Harriette Moore Cultural Complex was slated to get $200,000 additional dollars to build animatronics of the civil rights activists.

The museum educates students and members of the public about the lives and work of the husband and wife who were murdered on Christmas Day in 1951.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed that item in the budget. Rollins professor Matt Nichter said that’s par for the course. The governor banned AP African American History and passed the Stop Woke Act.

“We can't wait. We can’t delay reckoning with the past and we can't delay the discussions that need to happen about how to make our society more equitable.”

Nichter continued:

“Any denial of funds for public history is a blow to those of us who want to make the past accessible and relevant to people today including children.”

DeSantis signed a record almost $117 billion dollar budget on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.