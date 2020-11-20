© 2020 WFIT
Space News

What NASA Achieved Under President Trump And What A New Administration Means For The Agency

WMFE | By Matthew Peddie
Published November 20, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST
Vice President Mike Pence delivers opening remarks during the National Space Council's first meeting, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)
The past four years have seen new milestones in space exploration- including a return to human spaceflight from the US for the first time in nearly 10 years, and the establishment of Space Force.  A new administration in the White House will bring changes to the agency though. Administrator Jim Bridenstine says he won’t stick around under a Biden-Harris administration. 

For a look back at space policy and achievements over the the last four years, and what the future holds for NASA we chat with  Laura Forsyck, the owner of space consulting firm Astralytical

Matthew Peddie