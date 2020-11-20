What NASA Achieved Under President Trump And What A New Administration Means For The Agency

The past four years have seen new milestones in space exploration- including a return to human spaceflight from the US for the first time in nearly 10 years, and the establishment of Space Force. A new administration in the White House will bring changes to the agency though. Administrator Jim Bridenstine says he won’t stick around under a Biden-Harris administration.

For a look back at space policy and achievements over the the last four years, and what the future holds for NASA we chat with Laura Forsyck, the owner of space consulting firm Astralytical.

