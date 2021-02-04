Radio Diary: Inside The Composition Of A Space Force Anthem

This is part of our hour on the U.S. Space Force’s mission. Listen here.

You’d probably recognize some of history’s more famous military anthems.

But what would an anthem for the U.S. Space Force sound like? Well, cue the Voices of Freedom, a Miami, Florida music group.

Brothers Miguel and Federico Arango formed Voices of Freedom to sing and play patriotic music for U.S. military veterans.

So when the U.S. Space Force was created, Miguel and Federico knew immediately what their next composition had to be.

“My brother, Federico … he’s definitely the visionary,” Miguel says.

“He immediately came to me and said, ‘Hey I just heard that they want to create a new branch. How exciting is that? Can we do an anthem?'” Miguel says.

In this radio diary, hear the brother’s process in composing their Space Force anthem.

