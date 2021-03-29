© 2021 WFIT
Astronaut Mark Vande Hei Expects A 'Surprisingly Calm' Trip To International Space Station

Published March 29, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT
NASA Astronaut Mark Vande Hei trains for a spacewalk at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston in March 2017.
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is scheduled to launch on April 9 for his second spaceflight to the International Space Station. He’ll be up there for at least six months, possibly longer.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Vande Hei about what it’s like to be at the International Space Station and how being in space for months at a time affects the body.

