Astronaut Mark Vande Hei Expects A 'Surprisingly Calm' Trip To International Space Station

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is scheduled to launch on April 9 for his second spaceflight to the International Space Station. He’ll be up there for at least six months, possibly longer.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Vande Hei about what it’s like to be at the International Space Station and how being in space for months at a time affects the body.

