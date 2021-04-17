SpaceX's Next Crew Arrives in Florida for Earth Day Launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s most international crew of astronauts yet has arrived at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The two Americans, one French and one Japanese are scheduled to blast off for the International Space Station next Thursday, which is Earth Day.

Officials said Friday that’s a coincidence and a reminder of NASA’s core mission of studying the home planet.

This will be SpaceX’s third launch of astronauts in less than a year, but the first to use a recycled Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule.

Spacecraft commander Shane Kimbrough says until SpaceX gets several years of astronaut operations under its belt, all of these should be considered test flights.

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.