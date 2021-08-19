© 2021 WFIT
SpaceX Has 3 Launches Scheduled During The Next 4 Weeks

WFIT | By Rick Glasby
Published August 19, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT
239130941_10159603323655127_8904896446343398379_n.jpg
SpaceX
/
SpaceX Crew Dragon

We are about a week away from the next rocket launch from the Cape. SpaceX is targeting Saturday, August 28th for an early morning mission to the International Space Station. This will be SpaceX’s 23rd cargo resupply trip to the ISS.

There may be two crewed launches coming next month to the Space Coast. SpaceX will be flying four private citizens to low earth orbit on Sept 15th, and then sending NASA astronauts to the space station on Sept 21st.

