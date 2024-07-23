Outer space changes you, literally. Here's what it does to the human body

Lower gravity. Higher radiation. No ER access. These are just a few of the challenges that humans face in outer space. Emily and Regina talk to a NASA astronaut (and astronaut scientist) about the impact of spaceflight on the human body. Plus, we learn about telomeres (hint: They change in space)!

Today's episode was produced by Hannah Chinn, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact checked by Emily Kwong.

Special thanks to our friends at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Home of Space Camp®.

