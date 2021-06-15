© 2021 WFIT
Stuck in the Psychedelic Era Premiers Saturday June 26th on WFIT

WFIT | By Todd Kennedy
Published June 15, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT
stuck-psychedelic-era.png

Stuck in the Psychedelic Era is rooted in the music created by self-contained American bands of the late 1960s (and their British inspirations), yet is constantly expanding beyond those roots to create an eclectic blend of music unlike anything else in modern radio.

Much of the music is taken directly from vintage vinyl, scratches and all. The rest comes from Compact Disc compilations and re-issues of original albums, all taken from the Hermit’s personal collection.

Invoking the original underground radio format of the late 1960s the style is clean and direct, with no jingles, stingers or pre-recorded promos to clutter up the mix. Commentary is centered on the music itself: artist histories, contextual information, anecdotes, personal memories and occasional forays into how the music of the psychedelic era relates to today’s world, with additional track by track commentary (including technical details such as release year, original label and songwriting info) available on a separate blog page, updated weekly.
hermitradio.com/psychedlic

Stuck In The Psychedelic Era premiers Saturday June 26th at 10:00 p.m. on WFIT.

Station Announcement
Todd Kennedy
Originally from Boston, Todd Kennedy began volunteering at WFIT 89.5 FM in 1992 as a late night jazz DJ. In 1998 he was hired as Director of Operations and in 2004 he became Program Director.
