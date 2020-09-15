WFIT Fall Membership Drive Monday, Oct.5th - Sunday, Oct.11th Listen • 0:30

Public radio keeps you connected and is your oasis of vital local and cultural programming and hand-selected music. From discovering new artists to learning how to be civically engaged, public radio is your constant companion.

WFIT strives to be there for you like a best friend. Here to inspire, empower, confort and uplift your spirit. Here to provide that refuge when you need it. WFIT members power what we do. As a public radio station, the greatest and most dependable source of our funding comes from our listeners​.

You can start our Membership Fund Drive off early by donating conveniently online at floridatech.edu/donate-wfit​, or mail a check to WFIT, 150 W. University Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32901. If you'd like your gift counted toward your favorite show (or shows) include a comment on your gift. Surprise your favorite show hosts by getting them closer to their goal before our "On-Air" fund drive even starts.

Hoping you, your family and friends stay safe and healthy. We’re grateful for all who have recently contributed during these challenging days. Your commitment to WFIT public radio, keeps us strong, at a time when independent programming is needed the most! WFIT belongs to you!

For Questions about memberships please contact Jane Clary at claryt@fit.edu or 321-674-8950.

Mark your calendar, the winner of the WFIT 2020 Garage Band Contest will be announced on October 9th during our Fall Membership Drive.