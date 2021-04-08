2021 Spring Membership Drive Thank You CDs

© 2021 WFIT
blues_rock_collage_fotor.jpg

Grab yourself a great CD for a $50 pledge during our Spring Membership Drive. Your pledge of support for Public Radio for the Space Coast will get you a great gift. There are limited quantities of all the CDs so please give us a call today at 321-674-8950 or pledge online.

CDs - Rock/Various Genres -- $50 Pledge
Artist - Album
Alanis Morissette - Jagged Little Pill Deluxe Edition
Alt J - Relaxer
Ani De Franco - Binary
Aretha Franklin - Amazing Grace - The Complete Recordings
Avett Brothers - True Sadness
Beebs - Eye Shine
Berlin - Animal
Big Audio Dynamite - Legacy Edition
Big Kettle Drum - Nantucket Circle
Big Takeover - Silly Girl
Blackberry Smoke - Find A Light
Blur - Midlife - A Beginner's Guide to Blur
Boo Ray - Sea of Lights
Brett Dennen - Lover Boy
Brevard Busking Coalition - It Will Come Back to You
Brevard Busking Coalition - Last Night at the Hotel
Case/Lang/Viers - Atomic Number
Casey Turner - No Stress Express
Cass Mccombs - Mangy Love
Cayucas - Dancing at the Blue Lagoon
Charles Bradley - Changes
Chicano Batman - Freedom is Free
Christian Tamburr - People Talk
Christian Tamburr - Voyage
Craig Finn - Faith in the Future
Double D & the Batteries (Local) - Clarity & Confusion
Elvis Presley - If I Can Dream
Elvis Presley w/Royal Philharmonic - The Wonder of You
Eric Johnson - Up Close
Gov't Mule - By a Thread
Grahm Nash - Over The Years
Harbor City Vol 1 - (21 local artists)
Harbor City Vol 2 - (19 local artists)
Head and the Heart - Head and the Heart
Hurray for the Riff Raff - The Navigator
Iron and Wine - Ghost on Ghost
James Hunter Six - Hold On!
Japandroids - Near to the Wild Heart of Life
Jayhawks - Hollywood Town Hall
Jayhawks - Tomorrow the Green Grass
Jeff Lynne - Long Wave
Joan Osborne - Songs of Bob Dylan
Joe Jackson - Fast Forward
Johnny Marr - Playland
Johnny Marr - The Messenger
Lily & Madeline - Lily & Madeline
Local Natives - Sunlit Youth
Mac Demacro - Another One
Matt Costa - Matt Costa
Mynabirds - Lovers Know
National - Trouble Will Find Me
Neko Case - The Worse Things Get The Harder I Fight, the More I Love You
Nick Waterhouse - Holly
Nightfly - Honey Jelly Jam
Pat Metheny - Unity Group
Patti Smith - Outside Society
Patty Griffin - American Kid
Paul Anquez/Isabel Sorling - Rivers
Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson - Apart
Portugal. The Man - Woodstock, Includes 'Feel It Still'
Quiero Creedence - Various Latin - Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival
Rag'N' Bone Man - Human - Debut Album, features Human & Skin
Ray Lamontagne - Super Nova
Rayland Baxter - Wide Awake
Red Hot Chili Peppers - The Getaway
REM - Reckoning - Deluxe Ed.
Rides (The Rides) Stephen Stills - Pierced Arrow
Rita Coolidge - Safe in the Arms of Time
Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters - Lullaby and the Ceaseless Roar
Robert Randolph & The Family Band - Got Soul
Roots of Creation - Grateful Dub
Ryan Adams - 10 Songs from Live at Carnegie Hall
Simone - Talk To The Rose
Simone - Temporary Heaven
Simone & The Super Cats - Greatest Hits - Signed
Swell Season - Strict Joy
Tori Amos - Native Invader
Twitchy - Live and Twitchin'
Wallflowers - Collected 1996-2005
Washed Out - Within and Without
WFIT 30 Years of Public Radio -
White Buffalo - Shadows, Greys and Evil Ways
Wilco - Schmilco
Wilco - Star Wars
Wilco - The Whole Love
Wild Reeds (The) - The World We Built
World Café - 25 Yr Anniversary - Vol 41 (2017)
World Café - Catch 22 - Vol 22 (2006)
World Café - Quarter Notes - Vol 25 (2008)
Xavier Rodd & the United Nations - Nanna
Young The Giant - Mind Over Matter

CDs - Blues -- $50 Pledge
Artist - Album
12 Years a Slave
61 Ghosts
Adam Steffey - Here to Stay
Annika Chambers - Wild & Free
Austin Young Band - Not So Simple
Balkin Brothers
Beat Daddies - Hoodoo That We Doo
Bey Paule Band - Not Goin' Away
Big Apple Blues - Manhatten Alley
Bill Blue - The King of Crazy Town
Bill Phillippe - Ghosts
Billie Williams - Hell to Pay
Black Stone Cherry - Black to Blues Vol 2
Blind Raccoon - Vol. 1
Blues Foundation - International Blues Challenge #33
Blues Review - The Apocalypse
Bobby BlackHat - Put On Your Red Shoes
Bobby Rush - Sitting on Top of the Blues
Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans - That's What They Say
Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans - Twice as Nice
Bridget Kelly Band (Gainesville) - Blues Warrior
Bridget Kelly Band (Gainesville) - Bone Rattler
Bryan Lee - Sanctuary
Buddy Blues Band - Wrong Side of the Blues
Cara Being Blue - Grit
Carolyn Gaines - Beware of My Dog
Cassie Keenum & Rick Randlett - Hauntings
Catfish Keith - Catfish Crawl
Catfish Keith - Mississippi River Blues
Catfish Keith - Reefer Hound
Cheyenne James - Burn It Up
Chicken Bone Slim - The Big Beat
Chris Daniels & The Kings - Funky to the Bone
Cliff Grant - Life Can Be a Big Struggle
Cliff Grant - Sweet Loven Woman
Davide Pannozzo - Unconditional Love
Delta Moon - Low Down
Dennis Herrera - You Stole My Heart
Derrick Procell - Why Choose to Sing The Blues
Dianne Durrett - Soul Suga & Dianne Durrett
Eliza Neals - 10,000 Feet Below
Eliza Neals - Sweet or Mean
Elsa Nilsson - Salt Wind
Empire Roots Band - Harlem Street Singer
Forrest Mcdonald Band - Turn Around Blues
Freebo - Something To Believe
Georgia Randall - Help Wanted
Ghost Town Blues Band - Backstage Pass
Greg Sover (Gainesville) - Jubilee
Hamilton Loomis - Basics
Herbie D & the Dangermen
Herbie D & the Dangermen - Dangerous w/ Blues
Hitman Blues Band - Not My Circus, Not My Monkey
Howard Glazer - Looking in the Mirror
Hungry Williams - Brand New Thing
In Layman Terms - Strong Roots
Jack Tempchin - Peaceful Easy Feeling
Jay Gordon & Blues Venom - Side Rules
Jay Gordon & Blues Venom - Woodchoppers Ball
Jeff Chaz - No Paint
Jim Shaneberger Band - Above & Below
Jimmy Rankin - Moving East
Joanne Shaw Taylor - Wild
Joel Dasilva - Everywhere From Here
John "Papa" Gros - River's On Fire
John Clifton - In the Middle of Nowhere
John Ginty - Bad News Travels
John Ginty - No Filter
John Spear Band - Old Soul
John Weeks Band - Dark Angel
Johnny Ray Jones - Feet Back in The Door
Jon Zeeman - Blue Room
Joseph Veloz - Offerings
Joyann Parker - Hard to Love
Kara Grainger - Living with Your Ghost
Kat Riggins - In the Boys' Blub
Kaye Bohler - Handle the Curves
Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith &The House Bumpers - Drop the Hammer
Kris Barras Band - Light It Up
Laura Bluz & the Dawgs - Devil Moon
Laura Rain & the Caesars - Gold
Lazy Eye - Live at Chapel Lane Pocket The Black
Les Lucky - Frets and Hammers
Little Charlie & Organ Grinder Swing - Skronky Tonk
Little Red Rooster - Lock Up the Liquor
Louise Cappi - Mélange
Luca Kiella - Figure It Out
Marty Stokes - Leavin' Blues
Marty Stokes - Pick Up the Phone
Matty T. Wall - Sidewinder
Matty T. Wall - Transpacific Blues Vol. 1
Michael Bloom and the Blues Prophecy - Whisper in the Wind
Mike Mettalia & Midnight Shift - Midnight Sun
Mike Osborn - In The Dog House
Mike Quick & the Soul Power Band - Time Change
Mississippi Heat - Cab Driving Man
Mitch Mann - Blackwater Creek
Natalie Merchant - Nonesuch
Nikki Lane - All or Nothing
Nina Massara - Watch Me
Papa Chubby - It's A Mighty Hard Road
Patti Parks - Cheat 'N Man
Paul Allen and the Underthinkers - Everywhere at Once
Paul Filipowlicz - Saints & Sinners
Paul Filipowlicz - Unfiltered
Paul Oscher - Cool Cat
Peter Novelli - St Amant Sessions
Polly O'Keary & the Rythem Method - As Live As It Gets
Polly O'Keary & the Rythem Method - Compass
Rae Gordon Band - Wrong Kind of Love
Rambling Steve Gardner - Hesitation Blues
Randy Casey - I Got Lucky
Randy McAllister & The Scrappiest Band in the Motherland - Gristle to Gold
Randy McAllister & The Scrappiest Band in the Motherland - Triggers Be Trippin
RB Stone - Loosen Up
Rebekah Meldrum
Rick Randlett - Nothing to Do
Robert Cray Band - This Time
Rusty Wright Band - Wonder Man
Ruth Wyand - Tribe of One
Scott Ellison - Good Morning Midnight
Selwyn Birchwood - Don't Call No Ambulance
Seth Rosenbloom - Keep on Turning
Simo - Let Love Show the Way
Smokewagon Blues Band - Live in Hamilton
Snarky Dave & The Prickly Bluesmen - Big Snark
Steev Inglish - Live an Kickin
Steev Inglish - Live at the Winchester Music Hall
Steven Troch Band (Gainesville) - Rhymes For Mellow Minds
Stevie J Blues - Back 2 Blues
Stolen Hearts - Dirty Southern Soul
Stoney & House Rockers - Showtime
Super Sonic Blues Machine - West of Flushing/ South of Frisco
Tim Williams - So Low
Todd Sharpville - Porch Light
Todd Wolf Band - Miles to Go
Tom Craig - Get Ready For Me
Trevor Sewell - Calling Nashville
Tullie Brae - Revelation
Tweed Funk - First Name Lucky
Ursula George - One Steady Roll
Vaneese Thomas - Blues For My Father
Vegas Strip Kings - Jackpot
Victoria Ginty - Unfinished Business
Wendy DeWitt w/ Kirk Harwood - Getaway
Willa - Better Days

