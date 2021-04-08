2021 Spring Membership Drive Thank You CDs

Grab yourself a great CD for a $50 pledge during our Spring Membership Drive. Your pledge of support for Public Radio for the Space Coast will get you a great gift. There are limited quantities of all the CDs so please give us a call today at 321-674-8950 or pledge online.

CDs - Rock/Various Genres -- $50 Pledge

Artist - Album

Alanis Morissette - Jagged Little Pill Deluxe Edition

Alt J - Relaxer

Ani De Franco - Binary

Aretha Franklin - Amazing Grace - The Complete Recordings

Avett Brothers - True Sadness

Beebs - Eye Shine

Berlin - Animal

Big Audio Dynamite - Legacy Edition

Big Kettle Drum - Nantucket Circle

Big Takeover - Silly Girl

Blackberry Smoke - Find A Light

Blur - Midlife - A Beginner's Guide to Blur

Boo Ray - Sea of Lights

Brett Dennen - Lover Boy

Brevard Busking Coalition - It Will Come Back to You

Brevard Busking Coalition - Last Night at the Hotel

Case/Lang/Viers - Atomic Number

Casey Turner - No Stress Express

Cass Mccombs - Mangy Love

Cayucas - Dancing at the Blue Lagoon

Charles Bradley - Changes

Chicano Batman - Freedom is Free

Christian Tamburr - People Talk

Christian Tamburr - Voyage

Craig Finn - Faith in the Future

Double D & the Batteries (Local) - Clarity & Confusion

Elvis Presley - If I Can Dream

Elvis Presley w/Royal Philharmonic - The Wonder of You

Eric Johnson - Up Close

Gov't Mule - By a Thread

Grahm Nash - Over The Years

Harbor City Vol 1 - (21 local artists)

Harbor City Vol 2 - (19 local artists)

Head and the Heart - Head and the Heart

Hurray for the Riff Raff - The Navigator

Iron and Wine - Ghost on Ghost

James Hunter Six - Hold On!

Japandroids - Near to the Wild Heart of Life

Jayhawks - Hollywood Town Hall

Jayhawks - Tomorrow the Green Grass

Jeff Lynne - Long Wave

Joan Osborne - Songs of Bob Dylan

Joe Jackson - Fast Forward

Johnny Marr - Playland

Johnny Marr - The Messenger

Lily & Madeline - Lily & Madeline

Local Natives - Sunlit Youth

Mac Demacro - Another One

Matt Costa - Matt Costa

Mynabirds - Lovers Know

National - Trouble Will Find Me

Neko Case - The Worse Things Get The Harder I Fight, the More I Love You

Nick Waterhouse - Holly

Nightfly - Honey Jelly Jam

Pat Metheny - Unity Group

Patti Smith - Outside Society

Patty Griffin - American Kid

Paul Anquez/Isabel Sorling - Rivers

Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson - Apart

Portugal. The Man - Woodstock, Includes 'Feel It Still'

Quiero Creedence - Various Latin - Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival

Rag'N' Bone Man - Human - Debut Album, features Human & Skin

Ray Lamontagne - Super Nova

Rayland Baxter - Wide Awake

Red Hot Chili Peppers - The Getaway

REM - Reckoning - Deluxe Ed.

Rides (The Rides) Stephen Stills - Pierced Arrow

Rita Coolidge - Safe in the Arms of Time

Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters - Lullaby and the Ceaseless Roar

Robert Randolph & The Family Band - Got Soul

Roots of Creation - Grateful Dub

Ryan Adams - 10 Songs from Live at Carnegie Hall

Simone - Talk To The Rose

Simone - Temporary Heaven

Simone & The Super Cats - Greatest Hits - Signed

Swell Season - Strict Joy

Tori Amos - Native Invader

Twitchy - Live and Twitchin'

Wallflowers - Collected 1996-2005

Washed Out - Within and Without

WFIT 30 Years of Public Radio -

White Buffalo - Shadows, Greys and Evil Ways

Wilco - Schmilco

Wilco - Star Wars

Wilco - The Whole Love

Wild Reeds (The) - The World We Built

World Café - 25 Yr Anniversary - Vol 41 (2017)

World Café - Catch 22 - Vol 22 (2006)

World Café - Quarter Notes - Vol 25 (2008)

Xavier Rodd & the United Nations - Nanna

Young The Giant - Mind Over Matter

CDs - Blues -- $50 Pledge

Artist - Album

12 Years a Slave

61 Ghosts

Adam Steffey - Here to Stay

Annika Chambers - Wild & Free

Austin Young Band - Not So Simple

Balkin Brothers

Beat Daddies - Hoodoo That We Doo

Bey Paule Band - Not Goin' Away

Big Apple Blues - Manhatten Alley

Bill Blue - The King of Crazy Town

Bill Phillippe - Ghosts

Billie Williams - Hell to Pay

Black Stone Cherry - Black to Blues Vol 2

Blind Raccoon - Vol. 1

Blues Foundation - International Blues Challenge #33

Blues Review - The Apocalypse

Bobby BlackHat - Put On Your Red Shoes

Bobby Rush - Sitting on Top of the Blues

Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans - That's What They Say

Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans - Twice as Nice

Bridget Kelly Band (Gainesville) - Blues Warrior

Bridget Kelly Band (Gainesville) - Bone Rattler

Bryan Lee - Sanctuary

Buddy Blues Band - Wrong Side of the Blues

Cara Being Blue - Grit

Carolyn Gaines - Beware of My Dog

Cassie Keenum & Rick Randlett - Hauntings

Catfish Keith - Catfish Crawl

Catfish Keith - Mississippi River Blues

Catfish Keith - Reefer Hound

Cheyenne James - Burn It Up

Chicken Bone Slim - The Big Beat

Chris Daniels & The Kings - Funky to the Bone

Cliff Grant - Life Can Be a Big Struggle

Cliff Grant - Sweet Loven Woman

Davide Pannozzo - Unconditional Love

Delta Moon - Low Down

Dennis Herrera - You Stole My Heart

Derrick Procell - Why Choose to Sing The Blues

Dianne Durrett - Soul Suga & Dianne Durrett

Eliza Neals - 10,000 Feet Below

Eliza Neals - Sweet or Mean

Elsa Nilsson - Salt Wind

Empire Roots Band - Harlem Street Singer

Forrest Mcdonald Band - Turn Around Blues

Freebo - Something To Believe

Georgia Randall - Help Wanted

Ghost Town Blues Band - Backstage Pass

Greg Sover (Gainesville) - Jubilee

Hamilton Loomis - Basics

Herbie D & the Dangermen

Herbie D & the Dangermen - Dangerous w/ Blues

Hitman Blues Band - Not My Circus, Not My Monkey

Howard Glazer - Looking in the Mirror

Hungry Williams - Brand New Thing

In Layman Terms - Strong Roots

Jack Tempchin - Peaceful Easy Feeling

Jay Gordon & Blues Venom - Side Rules

Jay Gordon & Blues Venom - Woodchoppers Ball

Jeff Chaz - No Paint

Jim Shaneberger Band - Above & Below

Jimmy Rankin - Moving East

Joanne Shaw Taylor - Wild

Joel Dasilva - Everywhere From Here

John "Papa" Gros - River's On Fire

John Clifton - In the Middle of Nowhere

John Ginty - Bad News Travels

John Ginty - No Filter

John Spear Band - Old Soul

John Weeks Band - Dark Angel

Johnny Ray Jones - Feet Back in The Door

Jon Zeeman - Blue Room

Joseph Veloz - Offerings

Joyann Parker - Hard to Love

Kara Grainger - Living with Your Ghost

Kat Riggins - In the Boys' Blub

Kaye Bohler - Handle the Curves

Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith &The House Bumpers - Drop the Hammer

Kris Barras Band - Light It Up

Laura Bluz & the Dawgs - Devil Moon

Laura Rain & the Caesars - Gold

Lazy Eye - Live at Chapel Lane Pocket The Black

Les Lucky - Frets and Hammers

Little Charlie & Organ Grinder Swing - Skronky Tonk

Little Red Rooster - Lock Up the Liquor

Louise Cappi - Mélange

Luca Kiella - Figure It Out

Marty Stokes - Leavin' Blues

Marty Stokes - Pick Up the Phone

Matty T. Wall - Sidewinder

Matty T. Wall - Transpacific Blues Vol. 1

Michael Bloom and the Blues Prophecy - Whisper in the Wind

Mike Mettalia & Midnight Shift - Midnight Sun

Mike Osborn - In The Dog House

Mike Quick & the Soul Power Band - Time Change

Mississippi Heat - Cab Driving Man

Mitch Mann - Blackwater Creek

Natalie Merchant - Nonesuch

Nikki Lane - All or Nothing

Nina Massara - Watch Me

Papa Chubby - It's A Mighty Hard Road

Patti Parks - Cheat 'N Man

Paul Allen and the Underthinkers - Everywhere at Once

Paul Filipowlicz - Saints & Sinners

Paul Filipowlicz - Unfiltered

Paul Oscher - Cool Cat

Peter Novelli - St Amant Sessions

Polly O'Keary & the Rythem Method - As Live As It Gets

Polly O'Keary & the Rythem Method - Compass

Rae Gordon Band - Wrong Kind of Love

Rambling Steve Gardner - Hesitation Blues

Randy Casey - I Got Lucky

Randy McAllister & The Scrappiest Band in the Motherland - Gristle to Gold

Randy McAllister & The Scrappiest Band in the Motherland - Triggers Be Trippin

RB Stone - Loosen Up

Rebekah Meldrum

Rick Randlett - Nothing to Do

Robert Cray Band - This Time

Rusty Wright Band - Wonder Man

Ruth Wyand - Tribe of One

Scott Ellison - Good Morning Midnight

Selwyn Birchwood - Don't Call No Ambulance

Seth Rosenbloom - Keep on Turning

Simo - Let Love Show the Way

Smokewagon Blues Band - Live in Hamilton

Snarky Dave & The Prickly Bluesmen - Big Snark

Steev Inglish - Live an Kickin

Steev Inglish - Live at the Winchester Music Hall

Steven Troch Band (Gainesville) - Rhymes For Mellow Minds

Stevie J Blues - Back 2 Blues

Stolen Hearts - Dirty Southern Soul

Stoney & House Rockers - Showtime

Super Sonic Blues Machine - West of Flushing/ South of Frisco

Tim Williams - So Low

Todd Sharpville - Porch Light

Todd Wolf Band - Miles to Go

Tom Craig - Get Ready For Me

Trevor Sewell - Calling Nashville

Tullie Brae - Revelation

Tweed Funk - First Name Lucky

Ursula George - One Steady Roll

Vaneese Thomas - Blues For My Father

Vegas Strip Kings - Jackpot

Victoria Ginty - Unfinished Business

Wendy DeWitt w/ Kirk Harwood - Getaway

Willa - Better Days