2021 Spring Membership Drive Thank You Gifts

WFIT | By Jane Clary
Published April 8, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT
What better way to spread the word about Space Coast Public Radio than to show off your WFIT swag! Or maybe you’d like a cd or to become a Broadcast Booster. Select the gift of your choice when you donate to support the programming you love. There are limited quantities of all the gifts so please give us a call today at 321-674-8950, or pledge online and note in the comments which gift you’d like (if choosing a T-shirt or Windbreaker Jacket, please include the size you need).

Pledge Amount - Description
$50 - CDs (see list here)
$60 - WFIT Coffee Cup - Black Cup with WFIT & npr logos in White (logo on 2 sides)
$60 - WFIT Hat - Washed Navy Blue with Embroidered WFIT Logo on front
$60 - WFIT Tote Bag - Navy Blue with Oval Bumper Sticker Design in White
$60 - WFIT Umbrella - Forest Green
$60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Oval Bumper Sticker Design - Heather Grey
$60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Sonic Waves Fest Design - Cream Colored
$60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Sound Waves Design - Light Blue
$60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Zenith Lightning Bolt Design - Navy Blue
$120 – WFIT Beach Towel – Aqua with Blue Oval Bumper Sticker Design
$120 - WFIT Windbreaker Jacket - Smokey Grey
$150 - Tab Benoit Concert at the King Center (2 tickets May 5th, 8 pm)
$150 - Beatles vs Rolling Stones Live Stream Virtual Concert + Concert T-shirt 4/24
$500 – Become a WFIT Broadcast Booster

Jane Clary
Jane Clary became the Director of Gifts and Outreach in March 2014. She oversees funding for WFIT from individual listeners, develops and implements new giving programs, maintains a specialized donor database, creates and sends a monthly e-newsletter and handles reservations and payments for special events.
See stories by Jane Clary
