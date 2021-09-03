Want to Volunteer for the WFIT Fund Drive?

© 2021 WFIT
WFIT | By Sky Wadel
Published September 3, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT
phone-volunteers.jpg

WFIT's Fall Fund Drive is set for 7 am Monday, September 27th through 7pm Sunday, October 3rd. Get in on the fun & discover the insider's view of what happens during a fund drive by answering phones as our listeners call in with their pledge of support.

fall-fund-drive-newsletter.png

Interested? You can volunteer as an individual, with a friend or as a representative of an organization. Make sure Mary Berlin has you on her e-mail list. E-mail Mary Berlin at mberlin@fit.edu, or call us at 321-674-8950. We look forward to hearing from you!

