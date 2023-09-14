Phone Volunteers Needed for WFIT's 2023 Fall Fund Drive

WFIT's Fall Fund Drive will occur from 7 a.m. on Monday, September 25th, until Midnight on Sunday, October 1st. This is your chance to gain an insider's perspective on the inner workings of our station during this fundraisingevent by joining our volunteer phone-answering team.

If you're interested, enrolling online is a straightforward process. Please select a time slot that suits your availability and join our esteemed group of dedicated volunteers. You can volunteer individually, with a friend, or represent an organization when you visit https://signup.com/go/bMPtDMR.

If you'd rather have us register you, please get in touch with us at volunteer@wfit.org or call 321-674-8950. We eagerly await your participation!

