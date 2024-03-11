WFIT 2024 Spring Fund Drive Gifts

Gifts with Donation

What better way to spread the word about Space Coast Public Radio than to show off your WFIT swag!

There are limited quantities of all the gifts so please give us a call today at 321-674-8950, or pledge online and note in the comments which gift you’d like.

Each donation of only $5.00 per month or more is eligible to receive a unique limited-run hat, tumbler, t-shirt, tote, or coffee mug.

1 of 8 — WFIT-new-hat-front.jpg WFIT Hat - $15 per month membership 2 of 8 — WFIT-new-hat-back.jpg WFIT Hat - $15 per month membership 3 of 8 — WFIT-Tumbler-1.jpg Silicone Pint - $15 per month membership 4 of 8 — RetroToteAd.png WFIT Tote - $5 per month membership 5 of 8 — Oval.png WFIT Oval Logo T-Shirt - $10 per month membership 6 of 8 — fall23front.jpg WFIT Orange T-Shirt - $10 per month membership 7 of 8 — Zenith.png WFIT Zenith T-Shirt - $10 per month membership 8 of 8 — WFIT-Cup-1.jpg WFIT Coffee Mug - $10 per month membership

Support WFIT Through NPR

You can also support WFIT through the NPR shop! Follow our NPR shop linkand make sure you specify "WFIT" as your supported station during check out! Buy the latest NPR gear and gifts while supporting your favorite public radio station.

