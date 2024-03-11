© 2024 WFIT
WFIT's 2024 Spring Fund Drive is March 11 through March 17. Keep WFIT alive and thriving, make your donation today.

WFIT 2024 Spring Fund Drive Gifts

WFIT | By Robb West
Published March 11, 2024 at 11:37 AM EDT
Gifts with Donation

What better way to spread the word about Space Coast Public Radio than to show off your WFIT swag!

There are limited quantities of all the gifts so please give us a call today at 321-674-8950, or pledge online and note in the comments which gift you’d like.

Each donation of only $5.00 per month or more is eligible to receive a unique limited-run hat, tumbler, t-shirt, tote, or coffee mug.

Support WFIT Through NPR

You can also support WFIT through the NPR shop! Follow our NPR shop linkand make sure you specify "WFIT" as your supported station during check out! Buy the latest NPR gear and gifts while supporting your favorite public radio station.
