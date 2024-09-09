Phone Volunteers Needed for WFIT's 2024 Fall Fund Drive Sept. 28 - Oct. 6th

WFIT's Fall Fund Drive is set for 7:00 am Saturday, September 28th through Midnight, Sunday, October 6th (two weekends!).

Get an insider's view of what happens during a fund drive by answering phones as our listeners call in with their pledge of support! Interested? Simply choose a time that fits your schedule and join the elite ranks of our cherished volunteers. Click here to see available slots on our signup sheet!

You can volunteer as an individual, with a friend, or as an organization representative. If you'd prefer to have us sign you up, just e-mail Mary Berlin at mberlin@fit.edu, or call us at 321-674-8950. We look forward to hearing from you!

