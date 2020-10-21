Newly Formed Hurricane Epsilon Approaching Bermuda, Could Stir Up U.S. East Coast

Bermuda is under a tropical storm watch as Hurricane Epsilon – which formed late Tuesday night – makes its way toward the island.

Epsilon became the 10 th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and could continue to gain strength as it works its way through the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Wednesday morning, Epsilon’s maximum sustained winds had grown to 85 mph, with higher gusts, and was located about 425 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. It is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Epsilon is forecast to turn toward the northwest later Wednesday and to the north by Thursday night as it makes its closest approach to Bermuda as early as Thursday afternoon.

Epsilon is expected to strengthen later Wednesday and maintain winds of around 90 mph as it moves toward the north Atlantic. While it is forecast to remain offshore, forecasters say it could still produce large swells and rough surf this weekend along the U.S. East Coast.

