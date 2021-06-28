Tropical System Approaches Georgia Monday, Another Wave in Atlantic

A small area of low pressure east of Savannah, Georgia may briefly become a tropical storm before it moves ashore late Monday, and another tropical wave in the central Atlantic Ocean may gradually develop later this week. Neither of these systems are expected to directly or significantly affect Florida.

The system approaching southeast Georgia Monday is forecast to produce rain squalls and gusty near the Atlantic Coast from roughly Brunswick, GA to Charleston, SC. A few of those cells may briefly develop or rotate into northeast Florida Monday afternoon, but otherwise most areas of the state will remain relatively dry. Otherwise, the only other adverse affect from Monday's system will be a high rip current risk along the Atlantic beaches as the winds pick up a bit offshore.

The tropical wave in the central Atlantic is forecast to approach the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday or Wednesday night, where conditions appear marginally favorable for a tropical depression or storm to develop. Long range forecast data then suggests less favorable atmospheric conditions will exist along its potential journey through the northern Caribbean or near The Bahamas later in the week, depending on its track.

While Florida avoids any tropical storm threats this week, a shift in the wind pattern will make way for tropical moisture to move back across the state by Tuesday or Wednesday. After a two-day break in most spots from the recent heavy rains, numerous showers and thunderstorms will once again likely dot the landscape by midweek, with the heaviest rain targeting the southern half of the state through Friday.

