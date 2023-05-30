© 2023 WFIT
Tropical Weather

Hurricane center says system in Gulf has 20% chance of developing over week

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
The National Hurricane Center says a weather system in the Gulf of Mexico has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next week.
As hurricane season is about to start, the National Hurricane Center says a disorganized weather system in the Gulf of Mexico has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next week.

The system is expected to cross the Florida peninsula this weekend and travel into the Atlantic.

Forecasters say it will produce heavy rain and gusty winds over parts of the state later this week.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins Thursday and runs through November 30th. The hurricane center is predicting a near-normal season, with 12 to 17 named storms, including 5 to 9 hurricanes.

The next tropical storm will get the name Arlene.

