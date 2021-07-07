© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather

Florida Storms App Puts Your Safety First During Hurricane Season

WFIT | By Todd Kennedy
Published July 7, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT
1_Home-bare.png

The Florida Storms app from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network is not just another weather app. It’s everything you need, nothing you don’t. Florida Storms app provides warnings from the National Weather Service and advisories from the National Hurricane Center. You’ll also see evacuation routes, traffic information and locate open shelters in your area.

Download for free from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Florida Storms app is a service from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network and WFIT 89.5 FM

Tags

WeatherTropical Weather
Todd Kennedy
Originally from Boston, Todd Kennedy began volunteering at WFIT 89.5 FM in 1992 as a late night jazz DJ. In 1998 he was hired as Director of Operations and in 2004 he became Program Director.
See stories by Todd Kennedy