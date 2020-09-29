WFIT's 2020 Garage Band Contest is Back and We Have A Winner!

WFIT is proud to announce the winner of our 2020 Garage Band Contest, Hotdog Force

What a year, but we haven’t given up. We are pleased to announce the return of our Garage Band Contest.

Last January we invited local bands to send us a video performing an original song. Sadly we had to cancel our Spring Fund Drive, so we couldn’t announce the winner of the contest.

The wait is over, on Friday, Oct. 9 we will announce the winner during WFIT’s Fall Fund Drive running Oct. 5 – Oct. 11

Listen to Sound Waves on Friday, Oct 9 at 12:10pm to hear the winner of our 2020 Garage Band Contest.

Here are the final nominees for WFIT’s 2020 Garage Band Contest.

The videos will be judged based on musical quality/appeal, originality, and stage presence/charisma of the performers.

1) Screaming Distance

Screaming Distance is an original Progressive Rock Power Trio from Florida.

The music is both aggressive and ethereal, taking the listener on an aural journey

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znxf66xQDoc

2) Hotdog Force

The origins of Hotdog Force are still a mystery. Some say HDF has been around since the beginning of time. Others claim they were an American “Meat Rock” band traveling the Czech Republic and were transformed into hotdogs by an evil alchemist. There’s also the possibility that Mike Della Cioppa (Open Mike’s) aka Cpt Wiener, being jealous of a burger band wanted to create his own hotdog band? The world may never know.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/jsgq-aNQbs8

3) The Mean Violets

The Mean Violets are high school friends who formed a rock band from Indian Harbor Beach/Satellite Beach. The band consists of Mason Haxel (Rhythm Guitar/ Vocals) David Creel (Lead Guitar), Jack Mabb (Bass Guitar, Vocals) and Caleb Michael (Drums/ Background Vocals). Our band was started in late 2018 with Jack Mabb, Mason Haxel and a friend. Over the span of 6 months David Creel and Caleb Michael were added into the mix. The band spends their Fridays practicing in Mason’s garage. We have played a variety of local shows in the past couple of months but are just starting out. Nothing makes us feel more connected to the local scene than playing our music.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/kycaM-9FpBc

4) Whisper To A Riot

Whisper To A Riot started in 2019 after The Contenders decided to call it quits. Guitarist Jason Anz locked himself in his garage for a couple weeks and wrote the bulk of the music. The original lineup of the band debuted at the Space Coast Music Fest in EGAD, but shortly after they found themselves without a rhythm section. Jack Floyd moved from vocal duties to bass, Bonnie Harrington was brought in on vocals, and Mike E. Styx was hired on as drummer. They are currently working on recording their debut single “Inside Voices”.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7Kx2C_H20A

5) Cherry Down

Pop rock band from Merritt Island.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/l4dEMSXJTFM

6) disband

At some point around 2014 several neighborhood families gathered together one evening at the home of Katy and Dave Fleming in Melbourne Beach. The gathering was labeled “FlemJam” and all were encouraged to sing, play or just read aloud. Everyone had a great time and FlemJam became a semi-annual event. For a few of us, twice a year was not enough. So, we decided to get together once a week. We began doing the typical “Bad Moon Rising” run of songs, but eventually began writing our own songs. And so “disBand” was born. Our band mates are FIT faculty members Dave Fleming (lead guitar); Rob Van Woesik (lead vocals/guitar); Brian Kish (drums); Ted Handel (guitar/harmonica).

Video Link: https://youtu.be/8QLwU3Cm5Ak

7) The Slackadaisicals

Dr. A.K. Stanfield (Bass VI/vocals) and Mr. Jason Griggs (drums/loops/synths) met in graduate school for Creative Writing at the University of South Alabama in 1998. Both ended up at Florida Tech and The Slackadaisicals were formed in 2014. Combining numerous genres, their sound evolved from a rougher, grungier style to their current, more experimental approach. They released their self-titled debut in 2016 and two singles in 2019: recorded with Stu Richardson at Rocky Water Studios, “32K” and “Water Torture” showcase their more electronic sound. Their next single “CopyPasteDelete” will be released in March 2020. Additionally, Dr. Stanfield is an award-winning novelist and educator who teaches in the School of Arts and Communication, and Mr. Griggs in the Instructional Designer on campus and teaches composition for Florida Tech Online.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVNao9KXBp0

8) Bowl Cut

Sup fit this is Oliver from Bowl Cut. My band consists of myself (keyboards), Hach Browne (drums, percussion, guitar, singing, songwriter), Lirth Rubarb (alto sax, tenor sax, baritone sax, drums, flute, piano), Brayden Cheek (bone), Luk Marzanoo (bass), David Creeel (guitar), and no one else at the moment. Our band formed out of stardust four years ago. In this video, we have myself on keyboards, Brayden on bone, and David on guitar, and Zach playing from inside my keyboard. We did a phenomenal job.

Video Link: “Caffeine” https://youtu.be/4jyTWRogmyY

9) Constant Throw

A Brevard County Florida three-piece “working class” punk band with members from CA., NY., and FL., having strong ska-punk-core influence. The creative style incorporates a mixture of distorted guitar chords, ska guitar riffs, arpeggio / root chord bass lines, and a breakneck drum technique. The result is clean, fast, loud tempos, catchy riffs, and melodically shouted vocals, from three comedic punks.

Video Link: “The Crowd” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Rvu2JkPU6A

10) Three Hour Nap

BIO: What is a Three Hour Nap? A Three Hour Nap is something that is not planned. It is something that just happens. It takes you to a dreamscape never before experienced. You are forever changed and refreshed after a Three Hour Nap. Three Hour Nap is also a band from Indialantic, inspired by the feeling created by a naturally occurring nap that lasts far too long. Their music can be classified as part surf rock, part psych rock, with some elements of punk and jam sprinkled in, but fun all over.

Video Link: “Crevasse” https://youtu.be/hZqq4Q7xjQ8

11) Volatile Memory

Blues Rock band from Melbourne, Florida, Volatile Memory consists of Singer and Lyricist John Stilla and Guitarist Tim Wendland. John and Tim have been playing music together since 2011 and formed the band Volatile Memory in 2015. In 2017 they recorded 5 original songs on album titled Banbury Cross. Currently, John and Tim are working on new songs with plans to record a second album.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/4ml_KYCDkWc

12) The Evil Deadites

We are a brother and sister, drum and bass, duo who create lively and positive jams designed to make people feel the unity as they groove. Our musical style is inspired by multiple genres of music and we aim to spread the truth through our music. Angel R. Lopez and Janice Roldan.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/r1guJwLctKk