© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFIT Features

Mozart's Attic Sunday June 6th at 6:00 p.m.

WFIT | By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published June 3, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT
Paul Casals in 1917 at Carnegie Hall
Wikimedia Commons
/
Paul Casals in 1917 at Carnegie Hall

It was 1890 and thirteen-year-old Pablo Casals was poking around in a Barcelona second hand store when he came across a tattered volume of J.S. Bach’s six cello suites: works that were practically unknown. He practiced them as etudes for a dozen years before playing them in public. The suites made him famous, just as he made the suites famous. For many years, however, he refused to record them, finally being persuaded to do so in 1936.

We’ll hear the first of these suites — by Pablo Casals — this Sunday, and we will continue with these historical recordings over the next five weeks.

Tags

WFIT FeaturesClassical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)