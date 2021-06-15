WFIT's Brian Tarquin Featured on Asphalt Jungle's Latest Release

Asphalt Jungle’s latest release delves deep into the sensual tones of Lofi with jazz sensibilities and beautiful guitar voicings featuring award winning jazz guitarist and host of WFIT's Guitar Trax Brian Tarquin. Lofi Jazz Study Beats Collection contains 16 tracks of songs composed as a result of the pandemic. The band was locked in the studio much of 2020 into 2021 in Woodstock NY and produced a collection of Lofi Jazzhop perfect for the soundscape of a world slowly coming out of Covid 19.

Asphalt Jungle has a long and successful history in the music industry. There sophomore album Enjoy This Trip, released on Hypnotic Records, successfully charted Top 30 on the CMJ charts. It featured chill track “Tekken” that first debuted as MTV’s “Road Rules” theme and their Bob Marley club remix, “Don’t Rock the Boat”. Not your typical redundant DJ music, they are true musicians bringing musical sensibility to each track. All Music Guide declares, “It’s a rare dance music album that offers equal rewards to the head and the feet. Very highly recommended. They have over 3.5 million streams on Apple, Spotify and Pandora radio.

Press Quotes:

“…cinematic soundscapes that opened things up for the guitars to be much more than just solo instruments.” Guitar Player Magazine

This is an entrancing listen, full of subtle sonic details, infectious beats, and inventive compositional touches. Keyboard Magazine

Diggers Factory pre-orders