Mozart's Atttic Sunday July 25th at 6:00 p.m.

Closer to horoscopes than to Hubble telescopes, Gustav Holst wrote The Planets as a look at the astrological significance of our solar system neighbors.

This didn’t stop the astronomical community from using Holst’s music as a dramatic background to everything from planetarium programs to science class videos — or science fiction adventures, for that matter.

Somehow or other it all works out. A planet is a planet is a planet, and we’ll explore them this Sunday night.