Mozart's Atttic Sunday July 25th at 6:00 p.m.

WFIT | By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published July 22, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT
Closer to horoscopes than to Hubble telescopes, Gustav Holst wrote The Planets as a look at the astrological significance of our solar system neighbors.

This didn’t stop the astronomical community from using Holst’s music as a dramatic background to everything from planetarium programs to science class videos — or science fiction adventures, for that matter.

Somehow or other it all works out. A planet is a planet is a planet, and we’ll explore them this Sunday night.

WFIT FeaturesClassical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
