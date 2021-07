In 1928, Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill teamed up to produce The Threepenny Opera, based on the Berlin Stories of Christopher Isherwood. It was a huge stage hit, and this week we’ll have some of the original cast members performing their roles in historic period recordings of nearly a hundred years ago. Rudolph Forster sings Mack the Knife and Lotte Lenya is Pirate Jenny in Die Dreigroschenoper this Sunday at six.