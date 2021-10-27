© 2021 WFIT
WFIT Features

Mozart's Attic Sunday October 31st at 6:00 p.m.

WFIT | By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published October 27, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT
mussorgskyilyarepincrop.jpg
Modeste Moussorgsky

Modeste Moussorgsky wrote his Pictures at an Exhibition for piano, but over the years there have been a few others who have toyed with his score, arranging it for other ensembles and adding instrumental color to Moussorgsky’s program music. Maurice Ravel notably scored it for full symphony orchestra in 1922.

In 1972, Calvin Hampton transcribed Pictures at an Exhibition for organ, and we’ll hear that this Sunday. Bring your best loudspeakers to the Attic this week.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
