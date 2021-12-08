Mozart's Attic Sunday December 12th at 6:00 p.m.

There wasn’t a lot of Christmas programming on television in 1952….. There wasn’t much programming, period. It was anyone’s guess as to where this new entertainment medium was headed.

NBC, the more performing-arts-oriented of the networks, commissioned a one-hour opera from Gian Carlo Menotti, and Amahl and the Night Visitors aired on Christmas eve. This tale of a visit by the Three Kings became an instant holiday classic, and we’ll have a performance of it this Sunday.