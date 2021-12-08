© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
WFIT Features

Mozart's Attic Sunday December 12th at 6:00 p.m.

WFIT | By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published December 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST
The original television broadcast of Amahl and the Night Visitors in 1951

There wasn’t a lot of Christmas programming on television in 1952….. There wasn’t much programming, period. It was anyone’s guess as to where this new entertainment medium was headed.

NBC, the more performing-arts-oriented of the networks, commissioned a one-hour opera from Gian Carlo Menotti, and Amahl and the Night Visitors aired on Christmas eve. This tale of a visit by the Three Kings became an instant holiday classic, and we’ll have a performance of it this Sunday.

WFIT FeaturesClassical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
