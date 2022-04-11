Mozart's Attic Sunday April 17th at 6:00 p.m.

In 1623, Heinrich Schutz, working in Dresden during the privations of the Thirty Years War, wrote an oratorio for Easter that was the first known such work by a German composer. Admittedly, it isn’t a terribly cheerful work, but for Schutz these were not terribly cheerful times. What he did was plant a seed, a musical setting by a worldly composer with a following of students, that would culminate a century later in the cantatas and oratorios of any number of German composers. You can probably think of a few.

And 399 Easters later, we’ll feature it on Mozart’s Attic.