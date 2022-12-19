Special Holiday Programming on HD1 and HD2

If you're on the Space Coast, 89.5FM on your tuner is where you can set it and forget it! Holiday cheer is flooding our airwaves; so much so that we've got our HD2 broadcast working overtime. HD radio listeners can enjoy special broadcasts of FM Odyssey starting at 7AM and rocking through 'til 3PM on HD2!

NPR Specials from the Tiny Desk to the World Café and Toast of the Nation will keep you warm and cozy as we bring in 2023 on New Years Eve.

No HD radio? No problem! WFIT.org has you covered. Simply click the "All streams" button on the top right of our homepage! From there, both of our broadcast streams will become available.

Our regularly scheduled HD1 lineup will continue as expected, but with a holiday twist!

All week long, you can hear our DJs spinning their favorite festive funk, folk, punk, soul, and everything in between! Whatever your tastes are, our DJs are primed and ready to supply you with a merry soundtrack to your holiday plans.

Thanks for listening and sharing your holiday season with your friends at WFIT!

