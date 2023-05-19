Josie Music Awards nominates WFIT's Guitar Trax host Brian Tarquin

THE 9TH ANNUAL JOSIE MUSIC AWARDS has nominated frequent Music Connection contributor Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends: “Brothers in Arms” in 4 different categories:

Album of the Year (Instrumental): Brothers in Arms

Music Video of the Year: Speed of Sound featuring Joe Satriani Musician of the Year (Guitarist): Brian Tarquin

Music Producer of the Year: Brian Tarquin

Complete list: https://www.josiemusicawards.com/2023-nominees.html

The winners will be announced during the award ceremony on October 22, 2023 held in the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Josie Music Awards

The Josie Music Awards was created solely to celebrate those in the independent music industry that work so hard every day and deserve to have a night of their own. It is an all-genre music award show ceremony which includes a lavish red carpet and many performances. Since its inaugural celebration in 2015, the Josie Music Awards was, is, and remains the largest independent artist award show globally. Certainly, the most gala from the red carpet to the breathtaking venues the award show has been held in such as The Gaylord Opryland Resort "The Springs" building and the world-renowned Schermerhorn Symphony Center Concert Hall, The Nissan Stadium (all located in Nashville, Tennessee), The Celebrity Theater in Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee), and the Country Tonite Theatre (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee). Thousands of people from around the globe attend such as independent artists, songwriters, record labels, talent agencies, promotion companies, producers, engineers, management companies, press, music industry businesses, family/friends/fans, spectators, and more come out each year to enjoy the performances, award recognition, and the elaborate celebration.

Brian Tarquin

For the past 30 years multi-Emmy award winning composer/guitarist Brian Tarquin’s music has been heard by tens of millions on a plethora of television and film scores such as: CSI, Ellen, Extra, TMZ, 60 Minutes, Sex and the City, 20/20, SNL, Godzilla, Seinfeld, Cheers, Charmed, Good Morning America, The Watcher (Keanu Reeves), Desert Heat (Van Damme), The Sender (R. Lee Ermey), and National Lampoon’s Repli-Kate (Ali Landry) to name a few. He has won 3 Emmy's for “Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series” and has been nominated for an Emmy 6 times. In 2019 Tarquin received a Global Music Gold Award for his release Orlando In Heaven for “Best Album” featuring guitar legend Larry Coryell.

In 2023 Tarquin released the extraordinary album entitled “Brothers In Arms” featuring such iconic musicians as Joe Satriani, Vinnie Moore (UFO), Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (Guns N’ Roses), Alex De Rosso (Dokken), Travis Stever (Coheed & Cambria), Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint), Johannes Weik (Son of a Bach), Gerald Gradwohl (Tangerine Dream), Chris Haskett (Henry Rollins Band), The Budapest Orchestra. The Album topped the metal radio charts peaking #7 on the NACC Loud Rock charts and #11 on the Metal Contraband charts. Brian Tarquin, a one-man army, composed, produced and performed all guitar melodies, solos, bass, rhythm guitars and used session drummer Reggie Pryor. The album features exclusive songs inspired by those military soldiers who have fought for their country.