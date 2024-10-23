© 2024 WFIT
Celebrate Public Radio Music Day with WFIT and Mangrove!

WFIT
Published October 23, 2024 at 1:04 PM EDT

In celebration of Public Radio Music Day, we hope you enjoy this performance of Lying to Yourself by Mangrove, from her recent EP Cheerleader.

Lying to Yourself

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio stations, music fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world locally and nationally.

This year’s theme – Bringing People Together: From Coast to Coast – highlights how music brings communities together through music discovery, music education, and support for local arts economies.
