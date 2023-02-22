© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
p1694681-MozartsAttic.jpg
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday February 26th: Sergei Prokofiev

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published February 22, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST
Sergei Prokofiev

He was a wunderkind, then an enfant terrible; a piano virtuoso and expatriate composer; a trophy artist of the Soviet Union, then a musical degenerate officially denounced for the offense of “formalism.”

In a tumultuous career, Sergei Prokofiev was alll these things . He was also one of the major composers of the 20th century. We’ll look at some of his music this Sunday with representative works from some of the different circumstances of his life and times.

Sunday evening at 6:00 on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Tags
Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)