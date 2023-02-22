Mozart's Attic Sunday February 26th: Sergei Prokofiev

He was a wunderkind, then an enfant terrible; a piano virtuoso and expatriate composer; a trophy artist of the Soviet Union, then a musical degenerate officially denounced for the offense of “formalism.”

In a tumultuous career, Sergei Prokofiev was alll these things . He was also one of the major composers of the 20th century. We’ll look at some of his music this Sunday with representative works from some of the different circumstances of his life and times.

Sunday evening at 6:00 on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.