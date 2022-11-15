Florida Tech News

-
Florida Tech is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to the 2023 rankings from The Princeton Review. Florida Tech received a 90 out of 99 for its Green Score, which is a comprehensive measure of a school’s performance as an environmentally aware and prepared institution.
Vibrant once again, and boasting a new batch of hidden icons to discover, Florida Tech’s downtown Melbourne mural is ready to resume its role as the colorful artistic cornerstone of the community’s public art scene.
Three people involved in Indian River Lagoon restoration efforts will offer updates and answer questions at Lagoon Straight Talk, a public event from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 at Florida Tech’s Gleason Performing Arts Center.
Florida Tech will receive vital funding in the 2022-23 state budget for equipment for its growing health sciences and advanced manufacturing programs and for ongoing efforts to help the Indian River Lagoon.
More than two dozen short films from the U.S. and around the world will be showcased at the 5th Annual FITV Film Festival scheduled for April 15-16 at Gleason Performing Arts Center on the Florida Tech campus and online.
Melbourne Police and Florida Tech security fatally shot an armed student who reportedly assaulted students and then confronted police, injuring a Melbourne police officer, on Florida Tech's Melbourne campus, police said early Saturday morning.
The education services company has included Florida Tech in its updated website resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2022 Edition.
This event consists of content creators at Florida Tech, the Melbourne area, and the general public who feel a need to create and express themselves through film. The FITV Film Festival is a student-run competition that is focused on incorporating the Florida Tech student body, together with the city of Melbourne, FL, in the art of filmmaking.
The development of this treatment system is the work of Florida Tech's Ocean engineering and marine sciences assistant professor Austin Fox and graduate oceanography student Abbey Gering.
Florida Tech alumnus Julian Field, founding chairman of a start-up company preparing for the commercial launch of a solar-powered car boasting a 50-mile range, will be the featured speaker at the F. Alan Smith Distinguished Lecture Series on March 30.
Evans Library Presents African American Virtual Read In February 19th via zoom at 6:30 pm
Please join Florida Institute of Technology for the International Festival, an annual celebration of cultural diversity and international community on…
Florida Tech will celebrate the life and achievements of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Gleason Performing Arts…
Bringin' It Home celebrates the diversity of Florida Tech's student and alumni body from around the world, as well as the spirit of gathering embodied by…