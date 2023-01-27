WFIT's Locals Only Playlist

The breath of music talent on the Space Coast is amazing. Here is a tasty sampling of some of our favorites.

If you don't see the playlist, cick here.

Here’s how to send your music to WFIT for airplay consideration:

CDs are preferred. If you send files, please send .wav files or a download link.

Include song titles and short bio information with contact info (name, web site, e-mail, phone etc.) Include tour dates or upcoming local gigs. Songs should be available on streaming platforms (Spotify, ITunes, Bandcamp.) Songs must be FCC compliant. Do not send demos or unfinished work. Listen to WFIT 89.5 FM to hear what we play. Visit our web site wfit.org and our youtube channel to see WFIT’s in-studio sessions.

Send your music to:

Program Director

WFIT 89.5 FM

Florida Institute of Technology

150 West University Blvd.

Melbourne, Florida 32901

e-mail: wfit@fit.edu

