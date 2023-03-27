-
Hip-hop musician Pras Michel of Fugees faces criminal trial in Washington, D.C., for allegedly conspiring to violate election law and influence American policymakers on behalf of China.
NPR moved this week to cut 10% of its staff and stop production of a handful of podcasts, including Invisibilia, Louder Than a Riot and Rough Translation.
The crinkly-faced canine became the most popular breed in the U.S. last year, according to the American Kennel Club, breaking the Labrador retriever's 31-year reign.
Carter targeted diseases primarily affecting the poor in remote areas — notably "Guinea worm disease." Because of his commitment, case numbers plummeted from 3.6 million a year to just 13 in 2022.
Carter is 98 years old and served as president from 1977 to 1981. The longest-lived former president has suffered from a series of health challenges in recent years.
At 30 years and 266 days and counting, Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, has broken the century-old world record for oldest dog ever, according to Guinness World Records.
Departures across the U.S. were halted for two hours Wednesday morning after the agency's system for alerting pilots and airports of real-time hazards went dark, frustrating thousands of travelers.
The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges fraud and antitrust violations, among other claims. Nearly 400 more people have since shown interest in joining and will be added as plaintiffs, a lawyer tells NPR.
The Biden administration scrambles to respond as new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show overdose deaths surged to more than 100,000 fatalities.
For a limited time beginning next year, the U.S. Mint will issue quarters honoring women from history. The first batch celebrates icons in civil rights, politics, humanities and science.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday to return the land to the Willa and Charles Bruce's great grandsons.
Rapid shutdowns to stem the coronavirus have delivered an unprecedented blow to restaurants around the U.S. Many are quickly running out of cash and their workers are losing their jobs.
Douglas was often cast as a troubled tough guy in films, most famously as a rebellious Roman slave named Spartacus . Off-screen, he was devoted to family and to humanitarian causes.
Roberts, who joined the fledgling network in 1978, was a seasoned Washington insider who developed a distinctive voice as a reporter and commentator for both NPR and ABC News.