Steve Yasko

I've spent 20 plus years in public media most recently as Director of Content. I'm recognized as a transformational non-profit leader.

I like to apply entrepreneurial techniques to non-profit management and increased my last station's revenues 10 fold in less than 10 years. I am most proud of moving WTMD into a state of the art broadcast and community engagement facility.

Maintaining editorial integrity, in both news and music formats, is a priority for me.

Everyone talks about digital disruption in public media. I've embraced it by combining the reach of traditional media with the accountability of digital. That philosophy resulted superior digital revenue generation.

Media is all about brand management from product creation to social media promotion. I think I've mastered those skills and love daredevil tactics that push the creative envelope. Plus, I think I'm a pretty nice guy.