Meet Keenun Barley EGAD's new Executive Director
Evans Library Presents African American Virtual Read In February 19th via zoom at 6:30 pm
weVenture offers a variety of services
Aging Matters Continues their work during the Pandemic & Holiday Gift Drive
Brevard 2070 Growth and Planning for the Future
As a nonprofit, cooperative school, Verdi EcoSchool continues to evolve and grow into the best version of itself: an organization in which the entire school community shares responsibility for running the school.
The state attorney general is calling for an investigation into a $16 million contribution raised by billionaire Mike Bloomberg for a group working to get felons to the polls.
Sarah Fangman, superintendent of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, talks about the latest technique being used to save coral off of the Florida Keys.
Florida Tech President Dwayne McCay speaks on NPRs “All Things Considered” from the university’s radio station, WFIT 89.5 FM. Regulations Require…
NASA announced Wednesday it will rename its headquarters after Mary W. Jackson, the agency's first African-American female engineer. Her contributions were highlighted in the 2016 film Hidden Figures.
What we know about Emerald Lakes Jim Waymer, Florida TodayPublished 1:35 p.m. ET Nov. 19, 2019 | Updated 2:37 p.m. ET Nov. 19, 20 The public has until…
