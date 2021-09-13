Environment and Science

-
During 2021 an unprecedented 937 manatees have died in Florida, more than double the five-year annual average only nine months into the year. The staggering loss represents 10% of the animal’s population in the state, estimated at 8,810.
Stony coral disease has scorched the already struggling reefs of South Florida and caused some species like Florida’s picturesque pillar coral to go locally extinct. The threat is so serious that it has produced an unprecedented national research and “Noah’s Ark” rescue effort, where almost 2,000 corals have been pulled out of Florida’s waters and quarantined in aquariums around the country.
Deep sea mining could provide minerals essential for making electric vehicles. But regulations are incomplete, and questions persist about the impact on the ocean's ability to store carbon dioxide.
Hurricane Ida rapidly gained strength right before it hit Louisiana this weekend. Abnormally hot water in the Gulf of Mexico acted as fuel for the storm.
Former military photographer Pablo Piedra's macro photography of Costa Rican insects offers a new perspective of what might otherwise be seen as creepy critters.
With more than 900 manatee deaths this year in Florida, conservation groups signaled Monday that they plan to file a lawsuit against the federal government over “critical habitat” areas for the sea cows.
The global combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average, according to NOAA, the hottest in 142 years of record-keeping.
The U.N. has released the most comprehensive global climate science report ever. It is unequivocal: Humans must stop burning fossil fuels or suffer catastrophic impacts.
The state is seeking the maximum allowable penalties and recovery of costs and damages from HRK Holdings.
State and federal wildlife authorities are characterizing a die-off of Florida manatees as unprecedented.
In January, Tampa was set to become the 12th city in Florida to set a climate goal to transition to 100% clean energy. But that was before the natural gas industry and Republican state lawmakers got involved.
There's been about two degrees Fahrenheit of warming so far worldwide. That may sound like a small number, but scientists say it's enough to make extreme weather events much more common.
The Florida Wetlands Protection Amendment intends to prohibit the dredging, filling, draining or other degradation of wetlands.
The entire fracking process creates waste, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. And a lot of the activity is concentrated in the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico, which is home to several endangered and threatened wildlife species.