WFIT Features

  verdi-standing
    Leemage/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
    /
    Mozart's Attic Sunday October 24th at 6:00 p.m.
    Jay Lamy (Jayski)
    ,
    We have a special live performance recording of the Verdi Requiem this week. Vedri, of course, was first and foremost an opera composer. One would expect his Requiem to be dramatic, and Verdi does not disappoint.
  Gilbert_&_Sullivan.jpg
    Wikipedia
    Mozart's Attic Sunday October 17th at 6:00 p.m.
    Jay Lamy (Jayski)
    ,
    We lighten it up a bit this week, going back to the 1878 London comedy stage with a complete performance of Gilbert & Sullivan's HMS Pinafore, in which love conquers all (or mostly all) on board the most preposterous ship in the Royal Navy.
  edvard_grieg_-_800x600.jpg
    Vermont Public Radio
    /
    Mozart's Attic Sunday October 10th at 6:00 p.m.
    Jay Lamy (Jayski)
    ,
    Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg sought to bring the music of his homeland into the central European mainstream that dominated so much of the 19th-century musical scene. He wasn't entirely successful, but a few of his works quickly became concert stage favorites. We'll hear one of them, the A minor Piano Concerto, on this week's program.
  herbert-von-karajan.jpg
    Mozart's Attic Sunday September 26th at 6:00 p.m.
    Jay Lamy (Jayski)
    ,
    The premiere of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony was a rare immediate triumph for the composer, ending with the cheers of the audience. We'll hear Herbert von Karajan's reading with the Berlin Philharmonic -- one of the great recordings of this iconic work — on this Sunday's program.
