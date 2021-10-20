WFIT Features

-
We have a special live performance recording of the Verdi Requiem this week. Vedri, of course, was first and foremost an opera composer. One would expect his Requiem to be dramatic, and Verdi does not disappoint.
-
We lighten it up a bit this week, going back to the 1878 London comedy stage with a complete performance of Gilbert & Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore, in which love conquers all (or mostly all) on board the most preposterous ship in the Royal Navy.
-
Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg sought to bring the music of his homeland into the central European mainstream that dominated so much of the 19th-century musical scene. He wasn’t entirely successful, but a few of his works quickly became concert stage favorites. We’ll hear one of them, the A minor Piano Concerto, on this week’s program.
-
The premiere of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony was a rare immediate triumph for the composer, ending with the cheers of the audience. We’ll hear Herbert von Karajan’s reading with the Berlin Philharmonic -- one of the great recordings of this iconic work — on this Sunday’s program.
-
We’re going way back in time this Sunday with music that is Medieval or that has Medieval roots, beginning with the Monks of Santo Domingo de Silos and their sleeper best-seller CD of Gregorian chants released nack in 1994.
-
The Siena Pianoforte was salvaged from a Tel Aviv dump after having been used as a hive for bees, a chicken coop, and maybe even a smokehouse for sausages. Of such tales are legends made — some of them might even be true!
-
Most composers who wrote Requiems, went for the dramatic. Gabriel Faure took a different approach, which many feel to be more appropriate. See what you think as we look at the Faure Requiem this Sunday.
-
Jazz meets classical: it was a daring concept, and success was mixed. We’ll look at some of this music on this Sunday’s program.
-
WFIT Studios - Fall Fund Drive 9/27/16Very happy to share this with you folks. It was not long after this night our dear friend Larry passed away suddenly on February 19th 2017.
-
In 1928, Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill teamed up to produce The Threepenny Opera. This week we’ll have some of the original cast members performing their roles in historic period recordings of nearly a hundred years ago.
-
Closer to horoscopes than to Hubble telescopes, Gustav Holst wrote The Planets as a look at the astrological significance of our solar system neighbors.
-
Back a hundred or so years ago, before the radio, the phonograph and other such devices, a parlor piano was a source of amusement for some. If two players were available, duets were often played. We’ll look at some of these keyboard duets this week.
-
I recently came across an interview I did on WFIT 10yrs ago with former US Congressman, Co-founder of the band ORLEANS, and my friend, John Hall. We discussed the No-Nukes concerts, and the tragedy at Fukushima that had happened just weeks before in Japan.
-
We conclude two series this week with the final of Bach’s six cello suites, recorded by Pablo Casals in 1936, and another of Aaron Copland’s American West pieces. And then we’ll hear a most unfamiliar version of a most iconic piece of American music.